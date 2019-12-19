Guest Book View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Send Flowers Obituary

Brian Scott Tressler October 25, 1960 ~ December 12, 2019 Word has been received on December 12, 2019 Brian Scott Tressler, 59, passed away in States-boro Georgia. Brian was born October 25, 1960 in Bellefonte, PA to Richard and Joyce Tressler. He graduated from Bellefonte Area Sr. High class of '78 and received his college degree from Shippensburg University, Shippensburg, PA. He was a High School teacher for over 20 years. On October 4, 1980 He married Sandra Hillard and together they raised a daughter, Krista Ann Tressler. Brian loved reading and had amassed a large collection of books. His true passion was teaching others. He also enjoyed a hobby of Homing Pigeon Racing for over 30 years while living in Fayetteville, PA. He had a true love for all Pittsburgh Professional teams. His most proud accomplishment was that of being called Pappy to his beautiful granddaughter, Harper. All agree he was loved by many and will be missed. Brian was preceded in death by his father, Richard Lee Tressler. He is survived by his daughter, Krista Ann Tressler of Savannah, GA; his mother, Joyce Tressler of Stanardsville, VA; his granddaughter, Harper Poppell of Savannah, GA; his brothers, Richard Tressler (Elvia) of Edinburg, TX, Todd Tressler (Racheal) of Mineral, VA; his sister, Amy Tressler of Stanardsville, VA; four nieces, (Alexi, Andrea, Alyssa and Sierra); and three great-nieces (Allison, Olivia, and Jolie). In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial contributions may be made to the Duke University Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center, Box 3624 DUMC, Durham, NC 27710 or to the familys

