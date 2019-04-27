Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brinton L. McCully. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Brinton L. McCully Brinton L. McCully, 91, of Elizabethtown, PA, and formerly of Pennsylvania Furnace, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at Masonic Villages, Elizabethtown after an extended illness. He was born in Altoona, son of the late Leroy F. and Lillian J. (Harsh-berger) McCully. He married Evelyn M. Treese on June 21, 1963, at the Ward Avenue Presbyterian Church, Al toona. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn, his daughter, Lisa and her partner Christine of Elizabethtown, and a sister, Marilyn McCully of Elizabethtown. He was preceded in death by a sister, Alice Hershberger, who passed away in November 2015. Britt was a 1946 graduate of Altoona High School. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1950 to 1952 as a Sargent First Class. Britt was employed with the Bell Telephone Company of Pennsylvania his entire career, retiring in December 1989 after 41 years of service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Masonic Villages at Elizabethtown, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA, 17022. Per Britt's wishes, there will be a private service for immediate family only. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit

