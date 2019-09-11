Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce Cleveland. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bruce Cleveland (Rodarmor) 1945-2019 Bruce Cleveland, a State College musician and lands caper, died of complications from Parkinson's disease on July 17, at age 74. The third son of Charles and Virginia Haughwout Rodarmor, Bruce had wide-ranging interests and an even wider circle of friends. He was born Bruce Cleveland Rodarmor on June 10, 1945. He grew up in New York City, but spent summers in Williamsburg, Virginia, Asbury Park, New Jersey, and Mifflin County, Pennsylvania, at his family's cabin and farm. He attended the Lyçée Français in New York and Beau Soleil boarding school in Switzerland, and graduated from the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee in 1967. In his youth, Bruce was deeply inspired by the heart-centered faith of Mennonite Christianity. In later years, he adopted a Buddhist world view, which he expressed in his recording of original songs called Rockin' at Manjushri. ( https://brucecleveland.bandcamp.com Bruce was a trustee and longtime president of the Bucktrout-Braithwaite Memorial Foundation, a Virginia charitable organization set up by his grandmother. He was also the steward of the family's Gap cabin near Belleville, Pennsylvania, which he inherited from his mother and later passed on to his sister. Music was a constant in Bruce's busy life. He played drums and guitar and sang, and performed in clubs in State College, where he lived for many years. He used his first and middle names when performing, and later dropped Rodarmor, legally changing his name to Bruce Cleveland. Bruce is survived by his Rodarmor siblings Charles, William, Virginia, and nephew Casey, and a number of Haughwout and Hayes cousins. A lovely man with a sly sense of humor, he will be greatly missed. Published in Centre Daily Times on Sept. 11, 2019

