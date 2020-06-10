Bruce L. Berkey September 24, 1954 June 7, 2020 Bruce L. Berkey, 65, of Bellefonte, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. Born in Johnstown on September 24, 1954, he was the son of Bruce S. and Shirley (McCombie) Berkey, who are surviving at their home. On May 29, 1998 he married his beloved wife, Ruth (Bierly) Berkey, who survives him at home after sharing 22 years of marriage together. Bruce was a 1972 graduate of State College High School. He worked as a manager for Triangle Building at the Grand Rental Station from 1987 until his retirement in 2017. In addition to his wife, Ruth, and his parents, he is survived by one daughter, Brandy Prebble (Travis), of Lemont; one son, Bruce Adam Berkey (Holly), of St. Petersburg, FL; two step-sons, Kalynn Bierly and Preston Bierly, four grandsons, Gareth Prebble, Collin Prebble, Mason Berkey, and Taylor Bierly, and one granddaughter, Jalyn Bierly. Also surviving is one brother, Eugene Berkey (Sandy), of Spring Mills, and two sisters, Karen Metzger (Lee), of Pennsylvania Furnace, and Arlene Stahlman (Bud), of Bellefonte. Bruce loved to fish and hunt; he especially enjoyed fishing trips to Canada and to the Outer Banks with his family. He was a member of the NRA and of the North American Fishing Club. Bruce participated in local pool and dart leagues. He was also a member of the Milesburg Legion. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bruce's memory to the Relay For Life of Happy Valley at 1375 Main Street Suite 206, State College, PA 16803 (or www.relayforlife.org/pahappyvalley). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 10, 2020.