C. Bruce Struble January 26, 1961-March 23, 2020 C. Bruce Struble, 59, of Aaron-sburg, died on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Born on January, 26, 1961, he was the son of Lucille (Reese) Struble and the late Elwood Struble. On July 18, 1992 he married the love of his life, Lori Thompson who survives at home. Bruce was the manager at Tubbies Bedrooms where he worked for 28 years. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, fishing, playing cards, fishing and above all, spending time with his family, then fishing again. Along with his mother, Bruce is survived by his wife Lori; son, Travis, of Daytona Beach, FL; two brothers, Donald, wife Linda, of Aaronsburg and Edward, wife Linda, of State College; two nieces, Sierra Struble, husband Chad, their two children Diezel and Ayla Struble, and niece Leah Sturble. Bruce was blessed to have two families that loved him very much. In addition to his father Elwood, he was preceded in death by a son, Matthew Wigfield and his brother-in-law, David Thompson. A memorial service for Bruce will be announced at a later date. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 29, 2020