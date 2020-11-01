C. Bruce Struble
March 23, 2020
Aaronsburg, Pennsylvania - C. Bruce Struble, 59, of Aaronsburg, died on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral Home, 1034 Benner Pike, State College. The memorial service will immediately follow with Pastor Theresa Heiser officiating.