C. Bruce Struble
March 23, 2020
Aaronsburg, Pennsylvania - C. Bruce Struble, 59, of Aaronsburg, died on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral Home, 1034 Benner Pike, State College. The memorial service will immediately follow with Pastor Theresa Heiser officiating. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com


Published in Centre Daily Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services P. C. - State College
1034 Benner Pike
State College, PA 16801
814 234 0332
