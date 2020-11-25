1/
Calvin J. Solt
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Calvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Calvin J. Solt
November 20, 1943 - November 22, 2020
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania - Calvin J. Solt, 77, of Bellefonte passed away at his residence on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Calvin was born in Bellefonte on November 20, 1943, the son of the late Lewis W. and Marjory E. Lose Solt. On June 9, 1962 he married the former Shirley E. (Bruss) Solt who survives at home. Along with his wife he is survived by his children, Jessica E. Pruett, of Panama City, FL and Georgi L. Wayne of Fleming. Also surviving Calvin are his nine grandchildren and his 12 great grandchildren. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Karlene Roberts and his brother, Charles Solt.
Calvin retired in December 2007 from Centre Community Hospital as a Environmental Service Aide. He was of the Protestant faith and was a member of the Bellefonte Moose Lodge #206.
Family and friends will be received at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 6 P. M. to 7 P. M. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Ron Kilgus officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Ridge Cemetery, Union Twp., Centre Co.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home
201 Spring Street
Milesburg, PA 16853
(814) 355-7551
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Centre Daily Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved