Calvin J. Solt
November 20, 1943 - November 22, 2020
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania - Calvin J. Solt, 77, of Bellefonte passed away at his residence on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Calvin was born in Bellefonte on November 20, 1943, the son of the late Lewis W. and Marjory E. Lose Solt. On June 9, 1962 he married the former Shirley E. (Bruss) Solt who survives at home. Along with his wife he is survived by his children, Jessica E. Pruett, of Panama City, FL and Georgi L. Wayne of Fleming. Also surviving Calvin are his nine grandchildren and his 12 great grandchildren. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Karlene Roberts and his brother, Charles Solt.
Calvin retired in December 2007 from Centre Community Hospital as a Environmental Service Aide. He was of the Protestant faith and was a member of the Bellefonte Moose Lodge #206.
Family and friends will be received at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 6 P. M. to 7 P. M. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Ron Kilgus officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Ridge Cemetery, Union Twp., Centre Co.
