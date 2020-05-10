Calvin L. Shearburn
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Calvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Calvin L. Shearburn December 12, 1932 ~ May 5, 2020 Calvin L. Shearburn, 87, of Sinking Valley, died Tues. May 5, 2020 at Geising-er Lewistown Hospital. He was born Dec. 12, 1932 in Fargo, ND. the son of the late Calvin L. and Agnes (Dragland) Shearburn, Sr. He was married May 24, 2001 to Betty L. (Grace) Miller. He is survived by his wife in Sinking Valley and a daughter Leslie McKinley of State College. A step-daughter Bonnie Mauk (Rex) of Tyrone. Grandchildren: Stephanie Hogan (Joe) of Halifax, Pa., Todd Hersperger (Heather) in Calif., Shaun Endress (Cheryl) in Tyrone, Nicole Benton (Jared) in Tyrone. There are 11 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son Wayne Shearburn and sisters Claudia and Virginia Shearburn. He was a high school graduate and completed 3 years of college credits. He served in the U.S Marine Corps. during the Korean Era. He was a member of the Tyrone Alliance Church and retired from Penn State Univ. after 15 years in the Noll Laboratory of the College of Health & Human Development in Sheep Studies. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Building Fund of the Tyrone Alliance Church, 2103 Adams Ave., Tyrone, Pa. 16686. Arrangements by the Derman Funeral Home, Inc., Tyrone, Pa.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Derman Funeral Home Inc
1200 Lincoln Ave
Tyrone, PA 16686
(814) 684-3671
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved