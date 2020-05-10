Calvin L. Shearburn December 12, 1932 ~ May 5, 2020 Calvin L. Shearburn, 87, of Sinking Valley, died Tues. May 5, 2020 at Geising-er Lewistown Hospital. He was born Dec. 12, 1932 in Fargo, ND. the son of the late Calvin L. and Agnes (Dragland) Shearburn, Sr. He was married May 24, 2001 to Betty L. (Grace) Miller. He is survived by his wife in Sinking Valley and a daughter Leslie McKinley of State College. A step-daughter Bonnie Mauk (Rex) of Tyrone. Grandchildren: Stephanie Hogan (Joe) of Halifax, Pa., Todd Hersperger (Heather) in Calif., Shaun Endress (Cheryl) in Tyrone, Nicole Benton (Jared) in Tyrone. There are 11 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son Wayne Shearburn and sisters Claudia and Virginia Shearburn. He was a high school graduate and completed 3 years of college credits. He served in the U.S Marine Corps. during the Korean Era. He was a member of the Tyrone Alliance Church and retired from Penn State Univ. after 15 years in the Noll Laboratory of the College of Health & Human Development in Sheep Studies. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Building Fund of the Tyrone Alliance Church, 2103 Adams Ave., Tyrone, Pa. 16686. Arrangements by the Derman Funeral Home, Inc., Tyrone, Pa.



