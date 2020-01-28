Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Calvin Wade "Ca" Miller Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Calvin "Cal" Wade Miller, Sr. February 11, 1933 - January 25, 2020 Calvin "Cal" Wade Mill er, Sr. passed away on January 25, 2020 at UPMC in Altoona, PA. He was born February 11, 1933 in Ironsville, PA. He was the son of John Wade Miller and Eva Mae (Saxion) Miller. On October 17, 1954 he married Doris Jane (Carper) Miller who survives. He graduated from Warriors Mark-Franklin High School in 1950 with honors. He served in the U.S. Naval Air Service for 4 years during the Korean Conflict, attaining the rate of AM2 (Aviation Metal Smith 2nd Class). He was also a Fight Crew member aboard a P.B.M. (Patrol Border Sea Plane) used in multi-engine training. He retired February 1, 1994 as a Boss Machine Tender (Machine Room Foreman) after 34 years 11 months, as a papermaker in the Machine Room Department of Westvaco at the Tyrone Mill. He held memberships in the Warriors MarkFranklin Volunteer Fire Company, Blazing Arrow Hook and Ladder Fire Company, American Legion Post 281 (64 years), and Tyrone Elks Lodge #212 (42 years). He was a member of the Warriors Mark Methodist Church but attended the Spruce Creek Methodist Church. He is survived by his children, Caryl Jane (Brad) Fisher of State College, Calvin "Spike" Wade Miller, Jr. (Jo) of Tyrone, PA and John Edward Miller of Baltimore, MD, one granddaughter Cheri (Russie) Walk of Tyrone and 9 great-grandchildren and his sister Dorothy J. Hanna of Pittsburgh. He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Loraine and Virginia, and his grandson Calvin "Rocky" Wade Miller, III. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Bruce E. Cox Funeral Home, 3784 Warriors Mark Path, Warriors Mark, and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Warriors Mark United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at the Warriors Mark United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Pat Shope officiating. Interment will take place at the Burket Cemetery in Warriors Mark, PA with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Warriors Mark-Franklin Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 104, Warriors Mark, PA 16877.

