Carl Anton "Tony" Callenbach December 13, 1933-March 14, 2020 Carl Anton "Tony" Callenbach, 86, of Williamsport passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Gatehouse Hospice at Divine Providence Hospital. Born December 13, 1933 in Boalsburg, he was a son of the late Ernest William and Margaret Isabel (Miller) Callenbach. Surviving are his wife, Linda Louise Homa; his daughter, Melanie Ann Callenbach (James "Buck" Jordan) of Cohutta, GA; and a brother, John Ivar "Tim" Callenbach (Anna Sheehe) of Gettysburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ernest William "Chick" Callenbach. In keeping with Carl's wishes, there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made in Carl's name to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, 3301 Wahoo Drive, Williamsport PA 17701. www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 29, 2020