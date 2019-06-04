Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl G. Fidora. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carl G. Fidora Carl G. Fidora, formerly of Morrisdale, Pennsylvania, went to the Lord January 26, 2019 at the age of 89. He is in heaven with his wife Wanetta, his daughter Wanda, his parents, and all of his siblings. Those who remain are his daughter Rita Cooper and her husband Bobby, his grandsons Mark and Matt and his four great grandchildren, along with the families of his siblings. Carl was in the Air Force for over 22 years and had the opportunity to see much of the world and many states. He spent time in California, Texas, Alaska, Ohio and Pennsylvania to name a few. His overseas arena included Germany, the Azores and Vietnam. While in the Air Force, he was part of the refueling crews. When Carl retired from the Air Force he settled the family back in Pennsylvania in Centre Hall. Carl had his own floor covering business, worked for Agway and then for Penn State University. After his retirement from Penn State, he went to school for an Associate's Degree in Individual and Family Services. Carl then worked for Centre County as the Director of the Bellefonte Senior Center. After his time at the Senior Center he and Wanetta moved from Howard, Pennsylvania to Morrisdale, Pennsylvania. After Wanetta passed Carl moved to the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington D.C. Carl wanted more time to enjoy his passions of working with his hands by fixing cars and rehabbing houses so he moved to Missouri to have that flexibility and to be close to his daughter Rita. After a motor vehicle accident Carl resided in the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg, Missouri. Carl was involved in many philanthropic and social organizations. He was a member of the Eastern Stars, Elks, and the Grange. He also enjoyed being a part in the churches he belonged to as he moved around the country and world. A memorial service will be held to honor Carl and celebrate his life on June 8, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Chapel of the Good Shepherd, 270 Whitman Street, Hawk Run, Pennsylvania 16840.

Carl G. Fidora Carl G. Fidora, formerly of Morrisdale, Pennsylvania, went to the Lord January 26, 2019 at the age of 89. He is in heaven with his wife Wanetta, his daughter Wanda, his parents, and all of his siblings. Those who remain are his daughter Rita Cooper and her husband Bobby, his grandsons Mark and Matt and his four great grandchildren, along with the families of his siblings. Carl was in the Air Force for over 22 years and had the opportunity to see much of the world and many states. He spent time in California, Texas, Alaska, Ohio and Pennsylvania to name a few. His overseas arena included Germany, the Azores and Vietnam. While in the Air Force, he was part of the refueling crews. When Carl retired from the Air Force he settled the family back in Pennsylvania in Centre Hall. Carl had his own floor covering business, worked for Agway and then for Penn State University. After his retirement from Penn State, he went to school for an Associate's Degree in Individual and Family Services. Carl then worked for Centre County as the Director of the Bellefonte Senior Center. After his time at the Senior Center he and Wanetta moved from Howard, Pennsylvania to Morrisdale, Pennsylvania. After Wanetta passed Carl moved to the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington D.C. Carl wanted more time to enjoy his passions of working with his hands by fixing cars and rehabbing houses so he moved to Missouri to have that flexibility and to be close to his daughter Rita. After a motor vehicle accident Carl resided in the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg, Missouri. Carl was involved in many philanthropic and social organizations. He was a member of the Eastern Stars, Elks, and the Grange. He also enjoyed being a part in the churches he belonged to as he moved around the country and world. A memorial service will be held to honor Carl and celebrate his life on June 8, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Chapel of the Good Shepherd, 270 Whitman Street, Hawk Run, Pennsylvania 16840. Published in Centre Daily Times on June 4, 2019

