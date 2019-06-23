Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl "Alan" Musgrave. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Carl "Alan" Musgrave March 16, 1937June 19, 2019 Carl "Alan" Musgrave, 82, of State College, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Centre Crest. Born March 16, 1937, in Sewickley, he was the son of the late Carl Austin and Gertrude Wayland Musgrave. On June 21, 1958, he married Mary Flo Spangler, who survives. Also surviving are two children, Christine Ann Megargel and her husband, Jack, of Morristown, NJ and Gregory Musgrave; his brother, Donald Musgrave, and his wife, Sandra, of Brookville; and three grandchildren, Jennifer Megargel, Laura Megargel and Bradley Musgrave. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Musgrave. Alan was a 1955 graduate of Brookville High School. He worked as the Meat Department Manager in grocery retail. Alan was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church and ushered and volunteered for Super Wednesday Dinners. Alan was also involved as a Mason and in the Tall Cedars, Elks Country Club, Williamsport Consistory and Mt. Nittany Club. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m., on Monday, July 1, 2019 with a brief Masonic Service following at 8 p.m. and from 10 until 11 a.m., on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the Grace Lutheran Church, 205 S. Garner St., State College, with Pastor Schul and Pastor Hetrick officiating. Inurnment will be in the Grace Lutheran Church Columbarium. Special thanks to the Bendik and Grove families for all of their love and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grace Lutheran Church or to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, 500 University Drive, PO Box 850, Mail Code H109, Room C2846, Hershey, PA. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at

