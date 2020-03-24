Carl T. Rote April 18, 1937-March 21, 2020 Carl T. Rote, of Mill-heim, passed away March 21, 2020 at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. He was 82. Born April 18, 1937 in Coburn, Carl was a son of the late James H. and Gladys R. (Wingard) Rote. He was a 1957 graduate of Penns Valley Area High School. On September 24, 1960 he married Ethel Gramley who survives at their home. Carl's passing breaks their 59 year marriage. Carl was employed at the former Corning Asahi Glass Works in State College from 1967-1999. He retired as a Press Operator with 32 years of service. He served in the U. S. Army Reserves from 1955-1963. He loved to go antiquing where he would hunt for local memorabilia. Carl enjoyed working in his back yard flower garden and, attending local produce markets. In addition to his wife, Carl is survived by two sons, Mitchell A Rote and Justin T. Rote (Melissa) both of Spring Mills; his beloved granddaughter, Carlee Jean Rote and, his forever canine friend, Skippy. Carl was preceded in death by one brother Harold Rote and, one nephew, Myron Rote. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Contributions in memory of Carl may be given to the Penns Valley EMS, Po Box 650, Millheim, PA 16854. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 24, 2020