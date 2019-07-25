Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl W. Waltz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carl W. Waltz November 8, 1930 July 22, 2019 Carl W. Waltz, 88, of Pennsylvania Furnace, formerly of Howard, passed away peacefully at the home of his daughter with his loving family by his side. He was born in Clinton County on November 8, 1930 a son of the late John Adam and Ethel T. Gunsallus Waltz. Carl worked at various places in his lifetime including the Bellefonte Bakery, Kyle's Dairy in Mackeyville, Warner Co. of Bellefonte, and finally, Cerro Copper and Brass where he retired after many years of service. On February 12, 1949, he married the love of his life, Elizabeth A. Scull at a ceremony held at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Snydertown. They would go on to share over 70 years together. Carl was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Snydertown, where he served on the church council, the property committee, and he also sang in the choir. He was a charter member of the Walker Twp. Fire Company and had served as Drill Sgt. of the Fire Co. Marching Unit. He enjoyed camping and was a member of the Crossroads Campers. He was an outdoorsman who loved to fish, particularly with his great-grandson, as well as golfing. In his earlier years he enjoyed roller skating. He enjoyed attending the Grange Fair every year and was involved with several bowling leagues. He proudly served his country in the US Airforce. Surviving is wife Elizabeth of Pennsylvania Furnace, a daughter; Sandra (James D.) Rogers of Pennsylvania Furnace, a granddaughter; Emily (Wendall) Rogers Landis of Pennsylvania Furnace, a great-grandson; Clayton James Landis, and a brother; Robert A. Waltz of Mill Hall. He was preceded by a brother Lloyd A. Waltz and a sister Ruth A. Haagen. A Service celebrating his life will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 850 Snydertown Rd., Howard, with Rev. Evelyn Wald officiating. Friends will be received one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family at Hublersburg Cemetery with Military Honors.

