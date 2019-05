Carol A. Warland Carol A. Warland, age 80 of Rocky River, Ohio. Beloved wife of 55 years to the late Rex; loving mother of Brett Warland (Kari) of Rocky River and Mari Gaudet of Rocky River; grandmother of Courtney, Tristin and Treyten Warland, Tyler and Jayci Gaudet; sister of Eileen Shane and the late Allyn Martinson. Memorials may be forwarded to the Centre Volunteers in Medicine, 250 Green Tech Drive D, State College, PA 16803. www.cvim.net . She enjoyed sewing, reading, knitting, cross stitch and gardening. Carol was also remembered for writing and keeping letters to her mother twice a week for 50 years that her family will now cherish. Carol was a pillar of support and love to her husband, children and grandchildren. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Cremation by Busch Crematory. 440-333-9774. www.buschcares.com