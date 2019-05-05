Carol A. Warland Carol A. Warland, age 80 of Rocky River, Ohio. Beloved wife of 55 years to the late Rex; loving mother of Brett Warland (Kari) of Rocky River and Mari Gaudet of Rocky River; grandmother of Courtney, Tristin and Treyten Warland, Tyler and Jayci Gaudet; sister of Eileen Shane and the late Allyn Martinson. Memorials may be forwarded to the Centre Volunteers in Medicine, 250 Green Tech Drive D, State College, PA 16803. www.cvim.net. She enjoyed sewing, reading, knitting, cross stitch and gardening. Carol was also remembered for writing and keeping letters to her mother twice a week for 50 years that her family will now cherish. Carol was a pillar of support and love to her husband, children and grandchildren. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Cremation by Busch Crematory. 440-333-9774. www.buschcares.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 5, 2019