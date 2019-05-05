Carol A. Warland

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol A. Warland.
Service Information
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
21369 Center Ridge Road
Fairview Park, OH
44116
(440)-333-9774
Obituary
Send Flowers

Carol A. Warland Carol A. Warland, age 80 of Rocky River, Ohio. Beloved wife of 55 years to the late Rex; loving mother of Brett Warland (Kari) of Rocky River and Mari Gaudet of Rocky River; grandmother of Courtney, Tristin and Treyten Warland, Tyler and Jayci Gaudet; sister of Eileen Shane and the late Allyn Martinson. Memorials may be forwarded to the Centre Volunteers in Medicine, 250 Green Tech Drive D, State College, PA 16803. www.cvim.net. She enjoyed sewing, reading, knitting, cross stitch and gardening. Carol was also remembered for writing and keeping letters to her mother twice a week for 50 years that her family will now cherish. Carol was a pillar of support and love to her husband, children and grandchildren. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Cremation by Busch Crematory. 440-333-9774. www.buschcares.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.