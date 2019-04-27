Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol A. Young. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carol A. Young September 7, 1954 April 24, 2019 Carol A. Young, 64, of Centre Hall, passed away at her home on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Born on September 7, 1954, in Easton, PA, she was the daughter of late John R. and Dorothy J. (Sholes) Young. Carol was a 1972 graduate of Wilson Borough High School. She was also a graduate of Northampton Community College and attended Penn State University. Carol worked at he Easton Express before moving to State College. She retired from the Centre Daily Times after more than 25 years of service. She was currently employed by Home Instead Senior Care. Carol enjoyed crossword puzzles and was an avid reader since childhood. She loved watching Law and Order, Jeopardy and PBS. She also enjoyed researching family genealogy and history of the Civil War and the Lehigh Valley. Traveling to Chicago to visit was her greatest pleasure. Her neighbors and friends, the PochybaZiegler family took great care of her. Carol is survived by her three sisters; Jacquelyn Y. Addis (Don Demenno) of Allentown, PA, Patricia Y. Gressner (Aaron) of Chicago, IL and Diane M. Weidner (Leonard,) of West Easton, PA. She had 2 nieces; Jillian E. Weidner and Christine J. Addis, 4 nephews; Daniel Finocchio, Michael Finocchio (Miranda), Ryan Weidner(Katie) and their 2 children, and Matthew Weidner(Karley) and their 2 children. She treasured the company of her cat, Aslan. Along with her parents, Carol was preceded in death by a brother, Richard B. Young who passed away in 2007. In accordance with Carol's wishes, there will be no public services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Centre County PAWS, 1401 Trout Rd, State College, PA 16801. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave. Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at

