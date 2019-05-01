Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Ann Coble. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Ann Coble June 23, 1954 April 29, 2019 Carol Ann Coble, 64, of Centre Hall, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. Born on June 23, 1954, in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of the late Charles Alexander and Jean Marie (Young) Kirkpatrick. Carol was a 1973 graduate of Bellefonte High School. She worked at Penn State doing janitorial work for 35 years until her retirement in 2014. She is survived by one daughter, Amy Lynn Klinefelter (Troy), of Centre Hall; her three grandchildren, Rachel L., Jordan M., and Troy A. Klinefelter, Jr., and one great-grandson, Matthew Renno. Also surviving is one sister Alice Rhoads (Donald), of Bellefonte, and one brother, Alan Kirkpatrick (Donna), of Harrisonburg, Virginia; and niece, Kayla, and nephew, Tyler. Carol was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Bellefonte. She was an avid NASCAR fan and especially enjoyed cheering on her favorite driver, Rusty Wallace, every Sunday during race season! She also enjoyed watching her Seattle Seahawks play. She loved jewelry, traveling, shopping, airplanes and the Bellefonte Cruise! She treasured going to the Grange Fair and spending time with her grandchildren. Carol had a wonderful time in the Win One class at her church. Additionally, she found fulfillment in volunteering at the First Presbyterian Church in Bellefonte for their lunch program. There will be a public viewing held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 9am-11am at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. Funeral services will immediately follow at the funeral home at 11am with Pastor Christopher Passante officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church at 128 W. Howard Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823 or Pets Come First at 2451 General Potter Highway, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Online condolences may be made to the family at

