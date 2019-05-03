Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Ann Ferrara. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Ann Ferrara Carol Ann Ferrara of State College died on April 27, 2019 at Fox-dale Village. She was born March 16, 1931 in Muskegon, Michigan, the daughter of the late Tobias Stephen Williams and Ethel Irene (Young) Williams. She was raised in Big Rapids, Michigan, graduating from high school in 1949. She completed X-ray training from St. Joseph's Hospital, Ann Arbor, Michigan and was a certified X-ray Technician, working in this field until 1952 when she enrolled at Michigan State University. Carol married William L. Ferrara, a PhD student in Accounting on June 26, 1954 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Big Rapids. She finished her BA degree in Social Work in June 1956 after the birth of her first son. Bill and Carol added six additional children to the family, enjoying each new member. The family moved to State College in 1962 and while Bill taught at PSU, Carol enjoyed her Our Lady of Victory Church activities and family activities. Later, Carol worked as a Homemaker Supervisor at Centre County Home Health Agency. After their children were grown, Carol and Bill lived in Deland, Florida for many years before ultimately returning to State College. In retirement, Carol enjoyed traveling with her husband and celebrating family events. Ancestry research was one of her great passions and she was thrilled to furnish her close and extended family with published family histories from Sweden and England. Bill Ferrara died October 14, 2012. Carol and Bill are survived by their seven children, Stephen and his wife Sandy, Paul and his wife Kelley, Janeen and her husband David Grasser, Cynthia and her husband John Kelley, William and his wife Karen, Irene and her husband Dana Todd, Joseph and his wife Joni. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren, Amanda Ferrara and her fianc‚ Robert Nichols, Tanna Boyer and her husband Michael, Jenna McGowan and her husband Joseph, Zachary Ferrara and his wife Lisa, Nicholas Grasser and his wife Lindsay, Mitchell Grasser, Sean and Maria Kelley, Jennifer Eichmeyer and her husband Seth, Ken Seifert and his husband Jeremy Spector, Benjamin Ferrara, Samantha and Zoe Todd, Rena and Casey Ferrara, and two great-grandchildren Violet and Teddy Boyer. Carol was proud of each and every one of her children and grandchildren, always the first to celebrate their marvelous accomplishments. The family would like to thank the staff at Foxdale Village, in particular Dr. Rodney Sepich and the medical team, as well as all of the dedicated and caring staff in health services, dining services, technology services, housekeeping and maintenance. Carol greatly enjoyed living at Foxdale Village. Funeral Services will be at 10:30am on Saturday May 11 at Our Lady of Victory Church with Father Jonathan Dickson officiating. A gathering for family and friends will be held at 2:30pm on Thursday May 16 at Foxdale Village. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Vincent DePaul, 1300 Benner Pike, State College, PA 16801 or Our Lady of Victory School, 800 Westerly Parkway, State College, PA 16801. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences can be offered at

Carol Ann Ferrara Carol Ann Ferrara of State College died on April 27, 2019 at Fox-dale Village. She was born March 16, 1931 in Muskegon, Michigan, the daughter of the late Tobias Stephen Williams and Ethel Irene (Young) Williams. She was raised in Big Rapids, Michigan, graduating from high school in 1949. She completed X-ray training from St. Joseph's Hospital, Ann Arbor, Michigan and was a certified X-ray Technician, working in this field until 1952 when she enrolled at Michigan State University. Carol married William L. Ferrara, a PhD student in Accounting on June 26, 1954 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Big Rapids. She finished her BA degree in Social Work in June 1956 after the birth of her first son. Bill and Carol added six additional children to the family, enjoying each new member. The family moved to State College in 1962 and while Bill taught at PSU, Carol enjoyed her Our Lady of Victory Church activities and family activities. Later, Carol worked as a Homemaker Supervisor at Centre County Home Health Agency. After their children were grown, Carol and Bill lived in Deland, Florida for many years before ultimately returning to State College. In retirement, Carol enjoyed traveling with her husband and celebrating family events. Ancestry research was one of her great passions and she was thrilled to furnish her close and extended family with published family histories from Sweden and England. Bill Ferrara died October 14, 2012. Carol and Bill are survived by their seven children, Stephen and his wife Sandy, Paul and his wife Kelley, Janeen and her husband David Grasser, Cynthia and her husband John Kelley, William and his wife Karen, Irene and her husband Dana Todd, Joseph and his wife Joni. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren, Amanda Ferrara and her fianc‚ Robert Nichols, Tanna Boyer and her husband Michael, Jenna McGowan and her husband Joseph, Zachary Ferrara and his wife Lisa, Nicholas Grasser and his wife Lindsay, Mitchell Grasser, Sean and Maria Kelley, Jennifer Eichmeyer and her husband Seth, Ken Seifert and his husband Jeremy Spector, Benjamin Ferrara, Samantha and Zoe Todd, Rena and Casey Ferrara, and two great-grandchildren Violet and Teddy Boyer. Carol was proud of each and every one of her children and grandchildren, always the first to celebrate their marvelous accomplishments. The family would like to thank the staff at Foxdale Village, in particular Dr. Rodney Sepich and the medical team, as well as all of the dedicated and caring staff in health services, dining services, technology services, housekeeping and maintenance. Carol greatly enjoyed living at Foxdale Village. Funeral Services will be at 10:30am on Saturday May 11 at Our Lady of Victory Church with Father Jonathan Dickson officiating. A gathering for family and friends will be held at 2:30pm on Thursday May 16 at Foxdale Village. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Vincent DePaul, 1300 Benner Pike, State College, PA 16801 or Our Lady of Victory School, 800 Westerly Parkway, State College, PA 16801. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences can be offered at www.kochfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on May 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close