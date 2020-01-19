Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Ann Marboe. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Ann Marboe April 18, 1958January 17, 2020 Carol Ann Marboe, 61, of State College, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at her home surrounded by loving family and support staff. Born April 18, 1958, she was a daughter of the late Robert Fenton Marboe and Evelyn Chostner Marboe. She is survived by her brothers Charles Marboe (Barbara Hewson) of Larchmont, NY and Richard Marboe (Rose) of State College; and nieces and nephews Kari Marboe of San Geronimo, CA, Elinor Marboe (Keegan Olson) of Chicago, IL, Teresa Marboe (Brian Smith) of Hartsdale, NY, Paul Marboe of State College, PA; and her cat, Princess. Carol graduated from State College Area High School in 1979. Carol had a lifelong affiliation with PARC, now The Arc of Centre County, participating in developmental and recreational programs and living in several residential group homes. She was particularly blessed with caring support staff through employment and living programs since 1977. The family is extremely grateful for the many people who positively impacted her life especially the North Allen program of The Arc. She worked for Skills of Central PA from 1979 until she retired in 2013. She also worked at Pattee Library at Penn State 1994-95. Carol volunteered at Schlow Library from 1994 until 2018. Carol was a strong willed and determined lady who overcame many obstacles and naysayers. She and The Arc of Centre County helped to raise the expectations and accomplishments for those born with Down Syndrome. She loved spending time with her family, travel, shopping, country music, arts and crafts, reading, and anything Disney. Carol was a member of State College Presbyterian Church. Family will receive friends from 5:00 to 6:00 pm on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton Street, State College. A memorial service will follow at Koch's at 6:00 pm with Rev. William N. Esborn officiating. Carol will rejoin her parents with interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a future private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to The Arc of Centre County, 1840 N. Atherton Street, State College.PA 16803. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at

