Carol Ann Repasky

December 17, 1949 - November 13, 2020

Moshannon, Pennsylvania - Carol Ann Repasky, age 70 of Moshannon, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 13, 2020 at her residence.

Born December 17, 1949 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Paul A., Sr. and Catherine A. (Bunyak) Fenush.

On October 30, 1971 at St. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, Grassflat she wed Gary L. Repasky, Sr. who survives at home.

Also surviving are her children; Nicole Niemi and husband Tedd; Jodie Franks and husband Jon; Gary Repasky, Jr. and wife LeAnn; her grandchildren, Alexis and Jordan Franks; Morgan, Zachary and Nathan Taylor; Raelee and Lauren Repasky; her siblings, Paul Fenush and wife Linda; Eugene Fenush and wife Sandy; Maxine Orwick, Joseph Fenush, Anthony Fenush and wife Jody; James Fenush and Dennis Fenush.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings; Thomas Fenush, Ronald Fenush and Cathy Fenush.

Carol was a member of Queen of Archangels Parish, Clarence, where she was very strong in her faith. She was a graduate of West Branch High School and went to beauty school. She was a self-employed beautician and was a secretary for Mt. Top Taxidermy, Moshannon. She was a loving wife, mother, Nana and so giving to others. She enjoyed: gardening, flowers, going to the beach and on camping trips with her family and friends, playing rummy and other games, taking pride in taste testing the homemade wine that she made with her husband and considered herself as quality control.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8:00 PM at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Queen of Archangels Chapel, Snow Shoe, with Father Michael Wolfe as celebrant. She will be laid to rest in St. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Cemetery, Grassflat.

Masks are required and social distancing will be followed.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Mike and Heather Conaway to support the #BSTRONG Fund for their son, Brandon's medical needs.

Contact any of the Repasky family members to make a donation.





