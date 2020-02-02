Carol F. Elder March 26, 1942-January 30, 2020 Carol F. Elder, 77, of Tyrone, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at UPMC Altoona. She was born March 26, 1942 in Milesburg, Pa. a daughter of the late Guyer and Blanche C. (Eckenroth) Fisher. She was married April 8, 1961 to Terry L. Elder. She is survived by her husband, a daughter Polly DeGol (Bruno) and Son Christopher Elder (Barbara) of Tyrone, Son Stephen Elder (Tina) of Altoona, Son Michael Elder (Lori) of Lexington, NC. There are 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by sisters Jean Parker and Dixie Miller. She was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd for 50 years and then to Wesley United Methodist Church. She was a graduate of Tyrone High School in 1960 and had worked at the Presbyterian Pre-School and the Lilly Pond/ Kids First in Altoona. Her specialty was her grandchildren. Friends will be received at the Derman Funeral Home, Inc., Tyrone on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 from 2 to 6 P.M. and at the Wesley Methodist Church on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 from 10 A.M. to the Funeral Service at 11 A.M. with Pastor Tina Hawkins officiating. Entombment will be at the Blair Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Tyrone Wesley Methodist Church or to the St. Judes Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN.

