Carol (Bierly) Hayes May 7, 1937 ~ April 28, 2020 Centre Hall - Carol (Bierly) Hayes, a longtime resident of Centre County, died on Tuesday the 28th of April at Wynwood House in Boalsburg. She passed away peacefully in her sleep with family at her bedside. Born in 1937 in Bellefonte, PA, Carol spent her younger years in New Jersey and later returned to Bellefonte where she graduated from high school. In 1955 at eighteen she flew to Germany to marry her beloved sweetheart John Hayes, an Air Force pilot. Embracing life as an Air Force wife she obtained her private pilot's license in 1967 while they were stationed at Charleston Air Force Base, South Carolina. Over the years as a wife and mother of three children, Carol enjoyed being a homemaker. Along the way, she also worked at Penn State University on the main campus in the late 1970s, taught cake decorating at the local vocational school and worked part-time at a jewelry store. She was gifted as an artist and really enjoyed her arts and crafts becoming quite good at pottery, creating many pieces that will be cherished for a lifetime. In the summer she always looked forward to going to the Jersey shore with dear friends. She loved socializing and had a beautiful smile and a loving laugh. She lived her life full of faith and was as an active member of St. John's Church in Bellefonte for many years and later attended Trinity United Methodist Church in Centre Hall. She was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Moyer and is survived by her husband, John; children William, Steven and Diana; brother, Richard Bierly; and sisters, Doris Brooks and Amy Mitchell; her seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter all of whom brought great joy through the years. Memorial gifts may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org The Kielty-Moran Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial service will be held at a later date to honor her life. We loved her and will miss her dearly.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 1, 2020.