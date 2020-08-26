Carol L. Bell May 2, 1951-August 23, 2020 Carol L. Bell, 69, of State College, died Sunday, August 23, 2020, at home. Born May 2, 1951, in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Frank C. and Sarah Gardner Prisk. On August 11, 1969 she married Leonard W. Bell, who preceded her in death on January 26, 1980. She is survived by 3 children, Nicki Hillard and her husband, Michael, of Lemont, Lenni Bell of Lemont, and Lexxi Shea and her husband, Todd, of State College; seven siblings, Richard Prisk and his wife, Dianna, of Port Matilda, Gary Prisk of Erie, Terry Prisk and his wife, Cheryl, of Bellefonte, Donna Burns of Bellefonte, John Prisk of Julian, Karen Miller and her husband, Mark, of Pleasant Gap, and Mark Prisk and his wife, Sara, of Yarnell; five grandchildren, Bryn K Shea, Emily T. Shea, Nicholas W. Shea, Lily A. Shea, and Megan L. Hillard, and one great-grandchild, August J. Bambling; Two small little Yorkies that she treasured, Obi and Gizz. In addition to her parents and husband, Carol was preceded in death by two siblings, Clifford Prisk and Joyce Hardy. She attended State College High School and went on to own and operate Kids Court Child Care in State College and Bellefonte. Carol was an avid fan of Penn State football and wrestling. She enjoyed her family's yearly beach vacations and she loved and spoiled her grandkids. Above all, she loved her family and spending time with them. A visitation will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 from 5:30-7:00 pm at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton Street, State College. A private memorial service will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics
