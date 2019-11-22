Guest Book View Sign Service Information Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service 900 First Street Southeast Little Falls , MN 56345 (320)-632-4393 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Wildwood Cemetery Chapel Williamsport , PA View Map Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Wildwood Cemetery Chapel Williamsport , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Caroline Hoover May 19, 1932 ~ November 16, 2019 Caroline Hoover, 87 year old resident of Little Falls formerly of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, died Saturday, November 16 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, November 26 at 10:00 A.M. at Wildwood Cemetery Chapel in Williamsport, PA. A time of gathering will be one hour prior to the service at the chapel in Williamsport, PA. Caroline was born on May 19, 1932 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania to the late Frank and Martha Stachowski. Caroline graduated from Williamsport High School in 1950. After graduation she played softball for the "Newbury Sluggers" as the 2nd baseman. She was married to Jack F. Hoover on August 22, 1953. They owned a farm in Pine Grove Mills, PA and had 3 children together. They had two daughters; Holly Jo and Jacqueline Lee and son, Hans Jacob. Later Caroline moved to State College and eventually settled in Park Forest where she resided for about 40 years. Caroline often shared stories about all of her family and memories from "down home" in Williamsport. Caroline managed a Weis Market deli and bakery in State College where she formed many close friendships with coworkers and enjoyed working with university student staff. Caroline always cherished cooking family meals and staying in by the fire. On the best days football was on TV, snow was falling outside, and family was with her. Caroline also enjoyed being in the bowling league, a member of the State College Women's Club & local Democratic club, a top notch bridge player, and vacationing with her siblings and children through out the US. After retiring from Weis Market in 1994, Caroline increased her volunteer work including many functions at what is now the Mount Nittany Medical Center. She also worked at Toftrees Resort as a dining room hostess. She remained a resident in State College through 2017 where she continued to have many friends and visitors. Caroline was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in State College, and remained a devout Catholic through her lifetime. In her later years Caroline moved to Royalton, MN to live with her daughter Holly Jo and her husband Gene. She enjoyed the remainder of her years on their farm loving the chickens, cats, dogs and especially all the cows. She loved nature. Left to cherish her memories are daughters; Holly Jo (Gene) Binkley of Royalton, MN, Jacqueline Lee (Doug) Baker of Austin, TX; son, Hans Jacob (Kimberley) Hoover of Dallas / Fort Worth, TX; grandsons, Jeffrey, Jeremy, Alex, Dylan, Benjamin, Jacob and Joshua; sisters, Kris (Andy) Akey, Florence Zaydell and Marcella (Johnny) Lorson and sister in law, Margie Stachowski all of Williamsport, PA; and lots of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Martha Cecilia (Potrzebowski) and Frank Joseph Stachowski; sister, Betty Jane Tempesco; brothers, Paul John Stachowski and Charles John Stachowski; brothers in law, Walter John Tempesco and George Zaydell and sister in law, Jessie Stachowski.

