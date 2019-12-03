Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn A. Zucco. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Carolyn A. Zucco April 23, 1939December 1, 2019 Carolyn A. Zucco, 80, formerly of Milesburg, passed away at Haven Skilled Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on December 1, 2019. Carolyn was born on April 23, 1939, in Biddeford, Maine, a daughter of the late Alfred and Eleanor Kimball Robbins. On March 16, 1957, she married Francis "Frank" Zucco, who preceded her in death on June 2, 2008. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia Robin Zucco on June 1, 1970. Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Debra A. Zucco of Bellefonte and her sons, Michael F. (Brenda) Zucco of Bellefonte, Peter J. (Bridget) Zucco of Darien, GA and Christopher J. (Jackie) Zucco also of Bellefonte; her seven grandchildren, Tony Zucco, Mario Zucco, Jacob Bersabal, PJ Zucco, Jessica Killborn, Bethany Zucco and Jason Zucco, her great-grandson, Dominic Zucco. She is also survived by her brother, Roger (Dorothy) Robbins of Torrington, Ct and her sisters, Alyce (Robert) Wallenworst of FL and Beverly (John) Heins of Norfolk, CT. Carolyn was a homemaker and also was a bus driver for the State College School District from 1976 to 1982. She attended Milesburg United Methodist Church and also the St. Paul's United Methodist Church of State College where she was a member of the choir. She was a former member of the Sweet Carolines. She loved to travel, read, and made blankets for the Lourdeshouse Maternity Home of Harrisburg. Family and friends will be received at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Ronald E. Baker officiating. Burial will be in Schencks Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163 or to the Lourdeshouse Maternity Home, 120 Willow Road A, Harrisburg, PA 17109. Arrangements are under the directions of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

