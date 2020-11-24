Carolyn Smith
October 2, 1934 - November 21, 2020
State College, Pennsylvania - Carolyn Clinefelter Smith, 86, died on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Foxdale Village in State College from consequences of multiple strokes.
She was born October 2, 1934, in Williamsport, Pa. as the first child of J.C. and Hilda Wetzel Clinefelter. On September 10, 1960, she married Thomas L. Smith of State College, who survives.
She is further survived by daughter Susy Glenn and her husband Chris of State College; son Dan of Norwalk CT; and granddaughters Courtney Kondash and her husband Thomas of Mason OH and Megan Harding and her husband Alex of State College.
She is also survived by her sister Linda Thiel and her husband David of State College and her sister-in-law Christina Clinefelter of suburban Mill Hall PA, widow of her brother Jere who preceded her in death in 2002.
She was a proud graduate of both State College High School in 1953 and Thompson Business College in 1957.
Her employments were in Harrisburg for the former Retail Credit Co. and also with Modjeski and Masters, one of the world's leading bridge engineering firms.
Her community volunteer history includes the Design Review Board and the Zoning Hearing Board of State College Borough and the Centre County Historical Society Board of Governors.
She received the Outstanding Preservation of County History and Heritage Award for the Places and Spaces collection of historic photographs of Centre County communities. She received the CCHS board's 1999 Presidential Award.
She served on the 1996 State College Centennial Commission. During her time on the commission, she developed the State College Collection of Historic Photographs now housed at the Centre County Historical Society. For that effort, she received the Kiwanis Club of State College Service Aware in 1996.
Her interest in gardening, skiing, tennis, and architecture enabled her to find many subjects for her great love of photography. She and her photography friends hung shows at Schlow Centre Region Library, Gamble Mill, Mt. Nittany Medical Center, and Foxdale Village. She also had a one-woman exhibit at the State Theater.
Her images have appeared in Fine Gardening Magazine, Seasons of Central Pennsylvania (by Anne Quinn Corr), and State College Pennsylvania, A Photographic Celebration (a publication of State College Centennial Commission).
She was a long-time fan of State High's theatrical performances and its sports teams, especially volleyball and football.
There will be a private burial service with no visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to Centre Foundation [1377 Ridgemaster Dr., State College PA 16803] for either the Kim-Li Kimel Volleyball Scholarship Fund or the Margaret (Marge) Brouse Antes Thespian Fund.
An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com