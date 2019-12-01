Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Webster Billett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Webster Billett July 7, 1935November 27, 2019 Carolyn Webster Billett, 84, of rural Bellefonte, surrounded by her loving family, went into the Arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Carolyn was born on July 7, 1935 in Sanford, NC a daughter of the late Graham G. and Lucille Coggins Webster. On January 7, 1958, she married Robert T. Billett, who survives at home. Also surviving are her daughters, Donna Leigh Shaffer of Dubois and Kelly DeAnne (Dave) Cini of rural Bellefonte; her grandchildren Dayna Leigh Shaffer, Micah James Shaffer and Samuel T. Cini; and her sister, Patricia Wilson of Wilmington NC. Carolyn was a member of the Milesburg Baptist Church. She was a 1954 graduate of New Hanover High School and a 1957 graduate of James Walker Memorial School of Nursing in Wilmington, NC. Carolyn was a nursing supervisor at the Willowbank Hospital in Bellefonte until it closed. In 1993, she retired from nursing at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Carolyn enjoyed being with her family, long walks with her girl friends, being around people, swimming, camping, board games, crafts, fishing and YMCA activities. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia Lynne Billett and her brother Robert G. Webster. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 10 AM- 11 AM with a Celebration of Life Service to start at 11 AM at the Milesburg Baptist Church, 110 Market St., Milesburg with Pastor B. Jeffrey Trawinski, officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Schencks Cemetery, Howard Twp., Centre Co., PA. Arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at

