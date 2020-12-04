Carrie Mae Bell
December 23, 1936 - November 23, 2020
State College, Pennsylvania - On November 23, 2020, in State College, PA, Carrie Mae Jennings Bell fulfilled her awesome journey in this life with beauty, intellect, dignity, grace, and a Black cultural work ethic. She rose from working in the homes and cotton fields of White Southerners with her mother to earn college degrees and careers in the North as a successful Black female administrator and psychological counselor. She also traveled in Canada, Jamaica, Germany, Switzerland, France, Spain, Portugal, and China with her husband, PSU Professor and Research Scholar Emeritus, USIA Fulbright Scholar and Specialist Bernard William Bell, Ph.D.
Born December 23, 1936, Carrie was a member of Reeves Chapel AME Zion in Monroe, NC and was married in St. Gabriel's Catholic Church in Washington, DC. On November 23, 2020, she rejoined her parents Eula Mae and Henry Jennings across the River Jordan to be welcomed by the heavenly choir of her Savior, Jesus Christ.
Carrie was the destined marital partner and personal angel for 62 years of Professor Bell from April 7, 1958. She was the self-sacrificing, loving mother of three surviving sons, Byron Vinson Bell of Lake Balboa, CA; Christopher Leon Bell, of State College, PA; and Douglass Martin Bell with his wife Nausia of Newark, NJ. It is with our deepest sorrow, the sons write, that we grieve for the passing of our loving, inspiring, kind Mom to her next life. Widely known by family and others for her genuine spiritually and supportive soul, she was an indispensable gift to her sons and our Dad. We will cherish forever the loving memories we share of Mom and the games, sewing stories, shopping, and summer family visits in Monroe, NC. In "Carrie Mae," a song for Mom by musician son Chris, he writes: "Angels come - come down from the sky / I know there's one here when I look into her eyes . . . . Carrie Mae."
Additional survivors include two sisters-in-law, Gwendolyn and Cathy Bell; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; a niece, Trevina Washington with family in Monroe, NC; two extended-family sisters, Dr. Cathy Lyons of SC and Dr. Esther Terry of NC, as well as many friends and folks whose lives she touched with faithful concern, caring, and compassion. Her two brothers Willie and Henry Jennings preceded her in crossing over to their next life.
Raised and educated in Monroe, NC, and Philadelphia, PA, Carrie graduated from the University of Massachusetts with a bachelor degree in psychology in 1970 and a master degree in educational counseling in 1972. As a young woman, she was a Marriott Restaurant waitress and later an administrator with the Veterans Administration in Washington, DC, before relocating in 1967 to Amherst, MA, with her husband and family to continue both of their careers. With diplomatic, technical, and bookkeeping abilities as Executive Secretary of the Five College Black Studies Consortium, she contributed to the success of establishing a program of academic cooperation among personnel across four prestigious colleges and the state university.
In the words of her Cathy, "Carrie was a renaissance woman . . . . Her wisdom and knowledge qualified her to advise me on every aspect of my life from etiquette to international affairs. Her many years living abroad gave her insight into various cultures and intellect. Whether it was China, Spain, or France, she always knew the proper and appropriate diplomatic approach and response. Her vast knowledge of literature, epicurean delights, and tailoring skills helped me in my daily professional and personal life . . . . Carrie had a profound impact on those who were lucky enough to meet her. Her spirit and memory will remain alive in my heart!"
Esther writes "Carrie Bell's respect for different cultures and peoples, from those she grew up with in her North Carolina home to those she encountered in her international travels with her husband made her an easy person to meet, and one not easily forgotten. So it is that while her presence will be missed by a wide circle of friends and admirers, the light and the love she brought to our lives will never be forgotten. May our dear friend Carrie rest in peace."
In condolences to Professor Bell, one of his outstanding former graduate students and research assistants, Professor Michael New, confirms her legacy: "You always taught us that love was the highest, worthiest, and most difficult emotional register, and I knew that you had learned that lesson through profound first-hand experiences. I will never forget Mrs. Bell's poise, grace, hospitality, and kindness."
The Bell family is deeply moved by and grateful for the immensely uplifting spiritual and emotional compassion and kindness of family, friends, and all those folks whose lives Carrie directly or indirectly touched and made brighter and better.
For the safety, health, and well-being of family and friends during the pain and suffering of the deadly terror of Covid-19, Carrie's internment in Monroe, NC, will be deferred until April 2021.
