Carter H. Kershaw October 17, 1950December 4, 2019 Carter H. Kershaw passed away peacefully on December 4, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Key West Florida on October 17, 1950. He was raised in State College, PA, the son of the late Robert E. Kershaw and the late Joanne Hart Kershaw. Carter was also preceded in death by his brother Fraser K. Kershaw. Carter's brother, Rock Kershaw survives. Visitation will take place on December 13, 2019 from 10 until 11 a.m., with the burial in Spring Creek Presbyterian Cemetery immediately following.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 8, 2019