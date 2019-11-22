Carter James Freije Carter James Freije, be loved son, brother and friend, passed away suddenly in Brooklyn, NY on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at age 25. Born in Milwaukee WI, Carter grew up in Syracuse and Ithaca NY before settling with his family in State College, PA. His kind and gentle soul accompanied him in all he pursued. He developed a love of music at an early age, taking up drums in elementary school and later joining many musical ensembles at State College Area High School. He went on to pursue studies in jazz performance at New York University, Penn State University, and at the University of Pittsburgh, graduating from the latter in May 2019. After graduation, Carter followed his dream of living in New York City, where he was just starting out a new chapter in his career as a musician. He shared an encyclopedic knowledge and infectious love of jazz with his friends and family, especially with his mother, Marsha, and younger brother, Paul. Carter will be deeply missed every day by those who knew him. He is survived by Marsha and Paul, as well as his aunts and uncles: Mark & Marietta Mason of Maryville TN; Barbara & Bill Lauter of Livonia MI; Nancy & Bill Greer of Kalamazoo MI; Ellen & Larry Herdegen of Sebastian FL; Elizabeth & Neil Rosini of Glen Ridge NJ; Laura Augustine of Guilderland NY; Richard & Margaret Freije of Worcester MA, and by many dear cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Dr. James Freije, and by his grandparents, Robert & Avis Jane Mason, and Mary Louise & J. Richard Freije. A funeral will be held at 3 pm on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the State College Presbyterian Church, 132 W. Beaver Avenue, State College, with the Reverend Dean Lindsey officiating. A light reception will follow with live jazz accompaniment. A private burial will be in Spring Creek Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com and visit us on Facebook. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Carter Freije Memorial Jazz Scholarship Fund through the State College Music Boosters, PO Box 605, State College PA, 16804.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 22, 2019