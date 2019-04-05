Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Louise Williams. View Sign

Catherine Louise Rozgay Williams January 7, 1938 April 1, 2019 Catherine Louise Williams, 81, of Mingo- ville, pas- sed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, April 1, 2019 in Midlothian, Texas. Born January 7, 1938 in Bellefonte she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Rozgay. Catherine attended school in Walker Township where she graduated as valedictorian in 1955. She made her home in Hecla Park where she raised her three children Joe, Mary Lou, and Chris. Catherine spent her career working in state and local government and finally retired from PennDot. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters and Catholic Council. Faith was an essential part of her life. Family was most important to Catherine. She loved spending time with her immediate and extended family. She enjoyed cooking and baking; her family always looked forward to her culinary perfections. Additionally, she had a well-developed love of poetry. In addition to her parents Catherine was preceded in death by her longtime companion and best friend (Randall Zellers), her brother (Joseph Rozgay, Jr.), sister (Antoinette "Toni" Schreffler), and brother-in-law (Kenneth Miller, Sr.). She is survived by her children Joseph (Anne) Williams of Bellefonte, Mary Lou Williams Walker of Midlothian, TX, and Christopher (Barbara) Williams of Lock Haven; her siblings, Sally Miller of Bellefonte and Barbara "Viv" (Joseph) Charnick. She is also survived by five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. There will be a public viewing held on Sunday, April 7, 2019, from 6:00 8:00 PM, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte, with a wake service immediately following. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 134 E. Bishop Street, Bellefonte, with Father George Jakopac officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Catherine's memory to at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made to the family at

206 N Spring St

Bellefonte , PA 16823

206 N Spring St
Bellefonte , PA 16823
(814) 355-4261

