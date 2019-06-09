Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chad Richard Solt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Chad Richard Solt July 3, 1974 - June 2, 2019 Chad R. Solt, 44, of Phi lipsburg passed away after a brief illness at the University of Louisville Hospital in Kentucky. Chad was born on July 3, 1974 in Lewistown, PA, a son of Linda Rowles Solt and Larry Solt of Spring Mills. Chad is survived by his wife, Jennette R Sankey-Solt and, between the two of them, they had 5 children, Brandon T Solt of Kentucky, Kyle J Solt of Kentucky, Chelsea R Sankey of Bellefonte, Seth G Caldwell of Lock Haven, and Jessica E Cameron of Philipsburg, as well as 3 grandsons. Also surviving is a sister, Trish (Andrew) Ripka and a niece and nephew. Chad was an electrician. He was a Boy Scout leader for many years. Chad was happiest when spending time with his children and grandchildren. Contributions in memory of Chad R Solt may be directed to the Pennsylvania College of Technology Foundation, Inc., One College Ave, Williamsport, PA 17701 or www.pct.edu/donate . A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Seven Mountains Boy Scout Camp, Fireside Pavilion. Published in Centre Daily Times on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

