Chad Richard Solt July 3, 1974 - June 2, 2019 Chad R. Solt, 44, of Phi lipsburg passed away after a brief illness at the University of Louisville Hospital in Kentucky. Chad was born on July 3, 1974 in Lewistown, PA, a son of Linda Rowles Solt and Larry Solt of Spring Mills. Chad is survived by his wife, Jennette R Sankey-Solt and, between the two of them, they had 5 children, Brandon T Solt of Kentucky, Kyle J Solt of Kentucky, Chelsea R Sankey of Bellefonte, Seth G Caldwell of Lock Haven, and Jessica E Cameron of Philipsburg, as well as 3 grandsons. Also surviving is a sister, Trish (Andrew) Ripka and a niece and nephew. Chad was an electrician. He was a Boy Scout leader for many years. Chad was happiest when spending time with his children and grandchildren. Contributions in memory of Chad R Solt may be directed to the Pennsylvania College of Technology Foundation, Inc., One College Ave, Williamsport, PA 17701 or www.pct.edu/donate. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Seven Mountains Boy Scout Camp, Fireside Pavilion.
Published in Centre Daily Times on June 9, 2019