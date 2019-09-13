Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Charles A. "Chuck" Studenmaier. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Staudenmaier, Rev. Charles A. "Chuck" August 25, 1946 ~ September 6, 2019 Age 73, of Hamilton, Ohio, died Friday, September 6, 2019 at Berkeley Square Retirement Community. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on August 25, 1946, the son of Jack and Mildred (Faulkner) Staudenmaier. He was a graduate of Edinboro University and St. Paul Bible College. Chuck married Barbara Hawkins on August 15, 1998 in State College, Pennsylvania. He ministered for 33 years at several churches in the Christian and Missionary Alliance and retired from Bethel Community Church, Hamilton, Ohio in 2014. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his son, David (Krista) Staudenmaier; his step daughter, Alace (Steve) Straw; his brother, Kenneth (Barbie) Staudenmaier; his sister, Jill (Joseph) Tambellini; six grandchildren, Brittany Creech, Kelsey Carpenter, Bailey Staudenmaier, Joseph (Laura) Straw, Megan (John) Lewis and Samuel Straw and a great grandchild, Braylee Creech. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Susan Barclay Staudenmaier and a step son, Will Morris. A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Christ Community Church, 200 Ellis Place, State College, PA 16801 with Pastor Dan Seaman officiating. Interment will be at 12 noon on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Centre County Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to The Parkinson Foundation, 200 S E First St., Suite 800, Miami, Florida 33131. Online condolences available at

