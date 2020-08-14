1/2
Charles A. "Chuck" Widmann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles A. "Chuck" Widmann March 15, 1939 ~ August 11, 2020 Charles A. "Chuck" Wid- mann, 81, of State College, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born March 15, 1939, in Bellefonte, he was the son of the late John and Mildred Bitner Widmann. On June 3, 1962 he married Grace Strouse, who survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by four siblings, John Widmann and his wife, Nina, of Chambersburg, Tom Widmann and his wife, Beryl, of Bellefonte, Sandra Shamp and her husband, James, Fred Widmann of Bellefonte; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret Allen and Sara Widmann. He was a 1957 graduate of Bellefonte High School. After graduation he served in the United States Navy from 1957 until 1961. After 24 years of service, Chuck retired in 2001 from the State College Area School District as the Custodian Supervisor. Prior to being employed with the school district, he was a Manager at the Keystone Shoe Store at the Nittany Mall. He was a member of the Pine Hall Lutheran Church. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge #700, the Elks Lodge #1600, the Pine Hall Blue Grass Club and the State College Bird Club where he was involved with counting birds of prey in the spring and fall. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton Street, State College. Funeral service will follow at 12 p.m., at the funeral home, with the Reverend Susan Williamson officiating. Burial will be in Pine Hall Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pine Hall Lutheran Church, 1760 W. College Ave, State College, PA 16801. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Koch Funeral Home - State College
2401 S. Atherton Street
State College, PA 16801
(814) 237-2712
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Centre Daily Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved