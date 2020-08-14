Charles A. "Chuck" Widmann March 15, 1939 ~ August 11, 2020 Charles A. "Chuck" Wid- mann, 81, of State College, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born March 15, 1939, in Bellefonte, he was the son of the late John and Mildred Bitner Widmann. On June 3, 1962 he married Grace Strouse, who survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by four siblings, John Widmann and his wife, Nina, of Chambersburg, Tom Widmann and his wife, Beryl, of Bellefonte, Sandra Shamp and her husband, James, Fred Widmann of Bellefonte; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret Allen and Sara Widmann. He was a 1957 graduate of Bellefonte High School. After graduation he served in the United States Navy from 1957 until 1961. After 24 years of service, Chuck retired in 2001 from the State College Area School District as the Custodian Supervisor. Prior to being employed with the school district, he was a Manager at the Keystone Shoe Store at the Nittany Mall. He was a member of the Pine Hall Lutheran Church. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge #700, the Elks Lodge #1600, the Pine Hall Blue Grass Club and the State College Bird Club where he was involved with counting birds of prey in the spring and fall. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton Street, State College. Funeral service will follow at 12 p.m., at the funeral home, with the Reverend Susan Williamson officiating. Burial will be in Pine Hall Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pine Hall Lutheran Church, 1760 W. College Ave, State College, PA 16801. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com
.