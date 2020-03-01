Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Allen Hubler. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Allen Hubler March 19-1932-February 28, 2020 Charles Allen Hubler, a longtime resident of and local business owner in Clear-field County, died on February 28, 2020, at Juniper Village at Brookline in State College. He was 87. Born March 19, 1932, in Morrisdale to Bert C. and Ivy (Mathers) Hubler, he graduated from Morris Township High School. He went on to study at Sullivan Prep School in Washington, D.C., and to work as a mathematician's aide at the U.S. Naval Weapons Laboratory in Dahlgren, VA, before returning to his hometown in 1956 to marry Dolores Tiracorda of Curwensville, whom he had met at a local square dance. The couple settled, first in Bigler and then on Deer Creek Road in Morrisdale, where they had five children and he founded, with his brother William H. Hubler, a logging equipment company that they named Hubler Bros. A member of St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church in Morrisdale, he was an avid Penn State football fan and a leader in his community and profession. He helped to launch the Pennsylvania Logging Safety Council in the early 1970s. The couple retired to Arizona in the 1980s for several years before returning to Pennsylvania. After his wife's death in 2008, he moved to State College. A son, Gannon Hubler of Phoenix, AZ, also preceded him in death in 2013. He is survived by daughters Shawn Hubler and her husband, Bob Magnuson of Sacramento, CA, Erin Hughes and her husband, Brad Hughes, of Irvine, CA, and Heather Talbot of Tucson, AZ; his son Grey Hubler of Butler; grandchildren Alexandra Magnuson Denholm of West Hollywood, CA; Gina Magnuson of Costa Mesa, CA; Katherine Magnuson of Waco, TX; Jake Vandeventer, Molly Vandeventer, Shane Hughes and Elle Hughes of Irvine, CA; Nicole Talbot and Lloyd Talbot III of Tucson, AZ; and Logan Hubler of Chandler, AZ; sisters Mary Lou Dickens of Colonial Beach, VA, and Jane Marra of Spotsylvania, VA; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Memorial arrangements are being handled by the Koch Funeral Home in State College. A memorial service will be held at a date to be announced in the spring.

