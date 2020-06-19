Charles "Charlie" Benner Hall August 31, 1943 ~ June 17, 2020 Charles "Charlie" Benner Hall, 76, of Julian passed away at home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Charles was born in Bellefonte on August 31, 1943, the son of the late Ellis W. and Elizabeth J. Hall. On August 21, 1963 he married Linda L. Brown (Hall) who survives at home. Along with his wife, he is also survived by his children, Robert C. "Bob" (Kim) Hall, Lauri A. (Dwight) Kline and Mark W. (Melissa) Hall all of Julian. He is also survived by his brother, Leroy E. Hall of Fairland, OK and his 5 grandchildren; Jodi Hall, Benner Hall, Dalton Hall, Kurt Hall, Aaron Kline and his 2 great grandchildren, Elli Hall and Ellis Hall. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Anne Hall and his brother Joseph P. Hall. Charles served his country in the United States Army as a Military Policeman. He was a Corrections Officer, retiring as Captain on December 31, 1994 and he also was a farmer. He was of the Protestant faith and was actively involved in Centre County 4 -H and FFA. He also enjoyed hunting, farming and also going to the hay sales in Rebersburg. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bald Eagle Area FFA, c/o Todd Biddle, Bald Eagle Area High School, 751 S. Eagle Valley Road, Bellefonte, PA 16823 in memory of Charles B. Hall. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 19, 2020.