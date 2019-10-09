Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles E. Golembeski Sr.. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles E. Golembeski, Sr. May 8, 1965September 27, 2019 Charles E. Golembeski, Sr., 54, of Pleasant Gap, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019, at home. Born on May 8, 1965, in Linden, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Stanley Golembeski, Sr. and Katherine (Henehan) Golembeski. On November 15, 1996, he married the love of his life, Kimberly (Henk) Golembeski, who survives at home after sharing 22 years of marriage together. Charles attended school in Linden, New Jersey. In addition to his wife, Kimberly, he is survived by their two daughters, Samantha Golembeski, of Bellefonte, and Shaina Golembeski, of State College, and two grandsons, Andrew and Adrian Yeager. Also surviving are two sisters, Patricia Golembeski, of Pleasant Gap, and Susan O'Brien, of New Jersey, and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Charles Golembeski, Jr. and one brother, Stanley Golembeski, Jr. Charles was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He was always the life of the party with an infectious love for life. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. Above all, he loved watching his grandsons grow. A loving husband, caring father, doting Pappy, and wonderful friend, he touched many lives and will truly be missed by all. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 10am, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte, with Rev. Calvin Miller officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a in Charles memory. Online condolences may be made to the family at

