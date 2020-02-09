Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles E. Richard. View Sign Service Information John B. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. - Huntingdon 417 Washington Street Huntingdon , PA 16652 (814)-643-1256 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles E. Richard September 28, 1942 - February 6, 2020 Charles E. Richard, 77, a resident of Petersburg, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College. Born September 28, 1942 in Danville, he was the son of the late Joseph Earl and Mary (Reedy) Richard. He was united in marriage to the former Barbara M. Sprout of December 21, 1963 in Danville. His wife of 56 years survives at their residence. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, James E. Richard and his wife, Tammi, of Alexandria and Lisa M. Hawn and her husband, William, of Petersburg; five grandchildren, Logan T. Richard and his wife, Eryn, of Maryland, Lynze J. Richard of Pittsburgh, James C. Hawn and his wife, Ashley, of Petersburg, Krista M. Kammerer and her husband, Andrew, of Alexandria, and Brittany N. Hawn of Petersburg; and five great-grandchildren, Maylene Rosella Richard, Marius James Richard, Lillian Marie Kammerer, Andrew William "Will" Kammerer, and Bryson James Hawn. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews; and a special neighbor, Hannah, who was like a granddaughter to him. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Amanda Hawn in infancy; and was the last surviving member of his immediate family having been preceded in death by two sisters. He was a member of Faith United Methodist Church, Manor Hill. Mr. Richard was involved with the Grange at the subordinate, county, state, and national levels; and was a member of the Pomona Grange #13 and served as Master of the Baileyville Grange #1991. He was also a 32 year member of the Centre County Grange Fair Committee, where he served as a former Vice President, and the Pennsylvania State Fair Showman Association. In addition, he was a member of the NRA, the Alexandria Sportsman Association, and was a life-time member of the Shavers Creek Volunteer Fire Company; and served as a former Boy Scout and 4-H Club Leader. He attended Danville public schools and was a 1960 graduate of Danville Area High School. Mr. Richard was employed in the automotive industry, as a mechanic and machinist, with over 42 years of experience. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and particularly loved camping and hunting. He also enjoyed vegetable gardening and canning; and had a passion for old cars and building engines. He will be remembered by his family as "Mr. Fix-It" because he would fix and repair anything without hesitation. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who lovingly referred to him as "Pappy Charlie." Friends will be received from 3:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the John B. Brown Funeral Home, 417 Washington Street, Huntingdon, PA 16652, where a Grange memorial service will begin at 6:00 P.M. Friends will also be received from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of service on Monday, February 10, 2020, at the funeral home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, February 10th, at the funeral home, with the Pastor Randen Wright and Pastor Jeff Glenny officiating. Interment will in Mooresville Cemetery, Mooresville. In lieu of flowers memorial contribution in remembrance of Charles E. Richard may be made to Faith United Methodist Church, 8932 Greenwood Road, Huntingdon, PA 16652, Shavers Creek Volunteer Fire Company, PO BOX 263, Petersburg PA 16669, or the Baileyville Grange #1991, 210 Deibler Road, Pennsylvania Furnace, PA 16865 To sign an online guestbook and express condolences, visit

