Charles F. Miller December 27, 1924June 23, 2019 Charles F. Miller, 94, of Centre Hall, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Altoona Center for Nursing Care in Altoona. Born on December 27, 1924, in Watsontown, PA, he was the son to the late Frank S. & Enda M. Koons Miller. He was married to the former Nora E. Baker, who passed away in March 1996. Then on September 14, 2002, in Spring Mills, he married Jennie L. Owens, who survives at home. Charles is a 1942 graduate of Gregg Township Vocational School. He was owner of C.F. Miller & Son Construction for over 30 years before his retirement. Even after retiring, Charles continued to do small construction jobs for family and friends. Charles proudly served in the United States Army during WWII. He earned the rank of Private First Class and received the World War II Victory Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, Army Occupation Medal, European African Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon, and the American Theater Ribbon for his years of service. Charles was a member of the Sprucetown United Methodist Church, Potters Mills VFW Post 9575, and the Milroy American Legion Post 287. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching boxing and baseball on TV, and riding his motorcycle. He was also a past member of the Harley Club in Centre Hall. Charles is survived by his wife, two sons; Dennis L. Miller and his wife, Dianne, of Warriors Mark, and Jack W. Miller and his wife, Judy, of Coyler, one brother, Jim W. Miller of Watsontown, and five stepchildren. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Along with his parents and first wife, Charles was preceded in death by two sisters; Pearl Geyer and Ann Packer. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 10am until noon at the Sprucetown United Methodist Church, 177 Upper Georges Valley Road, Spring Mills. Funeral service will follow at noon at the church with Pastor Theresa Heiser officiating. Military honors will be presented at the church following the funeral service. Burial will be at the Zion Hill Cemetery in Coyler. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc, 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at

