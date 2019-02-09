Charles H. (Bud) Soder December 14, 1930 February 3, 2019 Charles H. "Bud" Soder, 88, of Camp Hill, formerly of Boals-burg, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at Holy Spirit Hospital. He retired after 35 years as Material Control Supervisor at Raytheon. He was a Staff Sargent in the Air Force during the Korean War, from 1952-1956. He was a member of American Legion Post 245. In 1950, he was selected to try out for the short stop position with the New York Giants. Bud was a dedicated husband and father. He enjoyed his family, Penn State Athletics, Pittsburgh pro team sports, gardening and musical concerts. He was born December 14, 1930, in Grassflat, to the late Carl H. and Lydia (Lapps) Soder. He is survived by his wife, Ann Louise Soder; two daughters, Lori S. Bauer (Jon), of Camp Hill, and Susan E. Soder, of Mechanicsburg; two brothers, Norman, of San Antonio, Texas, and Ronald, of Mechanicsburg. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial contributions be sent to either: (heart.org/en), 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112, or Forest Baptist Church, 3847 Winburne Munson Rd., Winburne, PA 16858. For more information, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.parthemore.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 9, 2019