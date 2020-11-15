Charles Hammond Jr.
March 14, 1937 - November 10, 2020
New Kent , Virginia - Charles Mitchell Hammond, Jr., known as Mitch, passed away suddenly and peacefully at his home in New Kent, VA, on November 10, 2020. A Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Centre County Memorial Park, 1032 Benner Pike, State College. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic please do not feel obligated to attend if you are uncomfortable. To view the full obituary please visit the funeral home website: www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com