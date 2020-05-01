Charles J. Wilson
Charles J. Wilson April 23, 1938 ~ April 29, 2020 Charles J. Wilson, age 82, of State College, formerly of Clarion, passed away at Hershey Medical Center on April 29, 2020. Charlie was born and raised in Clarion, Pa. He graduated from Clarion High School and went on to Penn State where he received several degrees. He taught many classes. His last years at the University he worked for ARL, after this, he retired. But he was not done. Toastmasters being one of his favorites. He traveled the world giving a great speech and winning contests. He also enjoyed local Community theatre, having been in many of the productions. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Wilson of State College. Charlie was the proud father of 2 sons, David (Jan) Wilson of Harrisburg, and Douglas Wilson of Camp Hill, Pa. One brother, James (Arlene) Wilson, of Meadville, and one sister, Kay (James) Kellogg, of Shippenville. Also survived by 2 grandchildren, Keith (Ciara) Wilson and Lindsay (Don) Bellissimo, and 2 great-grandchildren, Brielle Wilson and Owen Bellissimo. Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, a private family visitation will be held at the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory where private funeral services will be live streamed on Facebook on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 2:00pm with Rev. Jake Jacobson officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Hill cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion. Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Published in Centre Daily Times on May 1, 2020.
