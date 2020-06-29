Charles L. "Charlie" Johnston October 1, 1930-June 27, 2020 Charles L. "Charlie" Johnston, 89, of Gates-burg, died peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Juniper Village at Brookline. Born October 1, 1930, in Marengo, he was the son of the late Earl S. and Helen (Meyers) Johnston. On May 26, 1956 he married Shirley Ann Henry, who survives. Together they celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary this year. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Gregory Johnston and his wife, Chris, of Sudlersville, MD, Patricia Ellenberger and her husband, David, of Gatesburg and Cindy Teeters and her husband, Mike, of Gatesburg; two siblings, Mary Weaver and John Johnston, both of Marengo. Charlie's pride and joy were his eight grandchildren, Jessica Appenzeller and her husband Josh, Jennifer Ellenberger and her significant other Mark, Tracey Johnston, Sandra Ellenberger and her significant other Jeff Nagle, Casey Wiggins and her husband Harry, Gary Teeters and his fiancee Alyssa Ball, Cyle Johnston, Matthew Johnston, and his great-grandchild, Bryce White. He was a 1949 graduate of State College Area High School. Charlie served in the United States Army from 1950 until 1952 during the Korean Conflict. After his service in the military, he worked ten years as a well driller for DeArmit's Well Drilling and himself. He then began his 30-year career at Penn State University for the Chemistry Department retiring in 1990. After retirement Charlie drove a bus for ten years for the Bald Eagle Area School District. He was a lifetime member of the Gatesburg Lutheran Church. Charlie was also a member of the American Legion Post 245, State College and the Pine Grove Mills VFW Post 5825. He was a lifelong fan of Penn State Football. Charlie had a love for nature and particularly enjoyed hunting, camping and fishing. He enjoyed mechanics and woodworking and shared his many talents working on various projects with family and friends. Charlie and Shirley enjoyed travelling all around the United States during their retirement and spending the winter months in Ft. Myers, FL. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m., on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Koch Funeral Home with the Reverend Susan Williamson officiating. Burial will be in Gatesburg Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 29, 2020.