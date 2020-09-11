Charles Lauck

Carol and I were shocked and saddened upon learning of Charlie's passing. We were co-workers at CNA in the late '70s early '80s timeframe, and I greatly appreciated his help and counsel, as did my peers, during our time in the Assigned Risk branch. Charlie was a gentleman in the very best tradition of the term, always kind, helpful and a pleasure to be around. To Charlie's family: our thoughts and prayers are with you. May he rest in peace.

Joe Powell

Coworker