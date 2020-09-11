1/
Charles Lauck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles L. Lauck Charles L. Lauck, 95, formerly of Robeson Township, passed away September 3, 2020 in the Masonic Village Healthcare Center, Elizabethtown where he was a guest. Charles was born in Pine Grove Mills, Ferguson Township, Center County, he was a son of the late H. L. "Roy" and Clara M. (Grove) Lauck. He was the husband of the late Mary Ruth (Tyson) Lauck. They celebrated 65 years of marriage prior to her passing on February 17, 2015. He was a 1943 graduate of State College High School and served in the U.S. Army during WW II. He earned the Good Conduct, American Campaign, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign with 2 bronze service stars with arrowhead, World War II Victory, Philippine Liberation Ribbon with 1 service star and the Occupation of Japan medals. Charles used the G.I. bill to complete a business degree from Bloomsburg State College (Now University) in 1950. He lived and worked seven years in Mt. Carmel for a small loan company and moved to Reading in 1957 where he worked for 32 1/2 years for the American Casualty Company (now C.N.A.) retiring in 1989. He was a member, past master, and treasurer of Alleghenyville Grange (now Gouglersville Grange), member of St. John's Lodge No. 435 F & A M for 63 years, Valley of Reading Consistory, Rajah Shrine and Past Commander of their Legion of Honor. He belonged to Eastern Star and Amaranth-Reading Court, Life member of American Legion, State College and Pine Grove Mills VFW. He was also a Life member of the 43rd Infantry Division Veterans Association and a member of the Liederkranz, Victor Emmanuel Assn., Hay Creek Valley Historical Society and B. P. O. E. Elks Mt. Carmel Lodge # 356. He volunteered weekly at Grand Hall Lodge at the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown. Surviving is a son C. Samuel husband of Phyllis Lauck of Birdsboro, a grandson Chuck Lauck, TN, and a granddaughter Mary Klopp of Birdsboro, 6 great grandchildren Drew, Kody, LeAnn, Cassie, Hannah, and Arek, and a brother Carl A. Lauck and his nephew Pete Lauck, both of State College. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his brother Eugene. Relatives and friends may call on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 9:00 10:30 AM at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. Interment with full military honors in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, will be private. Charles requests NO flowers be sent, please make contributions to Masonic Charities, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022-2199. www.kleefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 777-7688
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Centre Daily Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
September 9, 2020
Carol and I were shocked and saddened upon learning of Charlie's passing. We were co-workers at CNA in the late '70s early '80s timeframe, and I greatly appreciated his help and counsel, as did my peers, during our time in the Assigned Risk branch. Charlie was a gentleman in the very best tradition of the term, always kind, helpful and a pleasure to be around. To Charlie's family: our thoughts and prayers are with you. May he rest in peace.
Joe Powell
Coworker
September 8, 2020
Condolences to the Lauck family. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. We'll keep your family in our thoughts and prayers.
Henry & Madeline Seidel
Acquaintance
September 8, 2020
Charles was a fine gentleman who lived by the golden rule. I enjoyed his company. He always had some interesting ideas to share. Rest in Peace Charles.

Ray Hildenbrand
Ray Hildenbrand
Friend
September 6, 2020
THANK YOU FOR SERVING!!
A.J. US Army Retired
September 6, 2020
So sorry to hear about Charlie’s passing. I worked with him for many years at CNA. So many funny memories of him, soup everyday at lunch and his summer suits. Prayers to his family.
Rosie Gingrich-Specht
Coworker
September 5, 2020
He was a good shriner. He wore a nice fez.
Snuffy Smith
Acquaintance
September 5, 2020
Sam and family, we are sorry to hear of you father’s passing. We have many memories of working with him at CNA. We always looked forward to his Christmas suit. Our thoughts are with you at this time.
Leo and Marilyn Hartman
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved