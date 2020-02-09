Charles M. Behrer, Jr. March 30, 1943 February 7, 2020 Charles M. Behrer, Jr., 76, of Bellefonte, passed away at home on Friday, February 7, 2020. Born in Bellefonte on March 30, 1943, he was the son of the late CharlesM. Behrer, Sr. and Beulah (Strayer) Behrer. On August 21, 1964, he was married to his beloved wife, Helen (Kling) Behrer, who survives at home after sharing 55 years of marriage together. Charles was a 1961 graduate of Tyrone High School and completed his internship for plumbing at Penn State University. He worked as a plumber for Penn State for 40 years, until his retirement. In addition to his wife, Helen, he is survived by two grandchildren, Jennifer Lynn and Todd Richard, and one great-granddaughter, Phoebe Lynn. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Diana Lynn Behrer, one grandson, Richard Lee, and one brother, Robert Behrer. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Charles to the at PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005, the Kidney Foundation of Central Pennsylvania at 900 S. Arlington Avenue, Suite 134A, Harrisburg, PA 17109, or to the at 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
