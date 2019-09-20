Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles M. "Chuck" Noel. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Grace Lutheran Church 205 S. Garner St State College , PA View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Grace Lutheran Church 205 S. Garner St State College , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charles M. "Chuck" Noel June 14, 1925 ~ September 18, 2019 Charles M. "Chuck" Noel, 94, of State College, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born June 14, 1925, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Charles M. and Alice Gernerd Noel, Sr. On February 22, 1950, he married Margaret M. Muirhead, who preceded him in death on April 6, 2003. He is survived by a niece, Karen Noel of State College, daughter in-law, Kelly Noel of Boalsburg and a sister in-law, Beverly Noel, of Oregon. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey A. Noel, two brothers, Robert Noel and Ernest Noel and a nephew, Kenneth Noel. Charles was a graduate of State College High School. He served in the United States Army during World War II in the 84 th Infantry Division. He received a Bachelor's degree from Penn State University in 1949 in Chemical Engineering. He retired in 1987 after 29 years of employment at the Lord Corporation working on sales and marketing development. Charles was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. He was also a member of the F & AM Lodge #362 of Erie, The Scottish Rite, Valley of Erie, the Anah Shrine, Mexico City, Mexico, the State College Senior Citizens Club where he also served as President in 1992 and the American Contract Bridge Club. Chuck was an avid reader, loved to take walks and enjoyed good conversation. He had a strong faith and loved God, his family and his church. Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m., on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, 205 S. Garner St, State College. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., at the Church, with the Reverend Scott Schul officiating. Burial will be in Centre County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1375 Martin St Ste 206, State College, PA 16803 or to Grace Lutheran Church, 205 S Garner St, State College, PA 16801. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at

