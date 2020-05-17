Charles Mead McCoy Jr. October 9, 1930-May 14, 2020 Charles Mead McCoy Jr., 89, of Bo-alsburg died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Aristacare at Hearth-side Mr. McCoy served in the US Army in Germany with the 529th FAOB during the Korean War, 1952-1954. He was an active member and Captain of Battery B, 3rd Pennsylvania Volunteer Light Artillery, Civil War Reenactors, He was a member and Commander, 1988-1989, of Smith-Pletcher American Legion, Post 779 of Centre Hall and a member of the 40 ET 8, Voiture 14 of Pennsylvania. He was also charter member and Commander, 1994-1995, of Hunter-Myers VFW, Post 11321, of Boalsburg. Known as "Mr. Mead," he was involved in scouting for more than 25 years. He earned his Woodbadge in 1972 and served as Assistant Scoutmaster, Scoutmaster and Committee Chairman of Troop 380 of Boalsburg as well as Cub Leader of Pack 48 of State College and Pack 380 of Boalsburg. Mead was also a genealogist and writer of the family history. He transcribed many of the family Wills and Deeds, as well as letters and other documents pertinent to his McCoy ancestors. He also wrote a series of family cookbooks, titled "Man Food," based on his youth in the McCoytown neighborhood and reminiscence of the 1930's and 1940's to the end of World War II. Mead graduated from Grove City College, Grove City in 1959 with a BS degree in Electrical Engineering. He began his engineering career in Wichita, Kansas with the Boeing Company. He subsequently worked for Vitro Laboratories in Silver Springs, Maryland and joined HRB Systems in State College in January 1964. He retired as a Program Manager from HRB Systems in January 1993. He was born October 09, 1930, in Sharon, the first son of the late Charles Mead McCoy and Alice Carly. On November 10, 1951 he married Beulah Evelyn Swartzfager, who proceeded him in death on March 29, 2004. He is also proceeded in death by his two brothers, James Leonard McCoy and Allen Carlyle McCoy. Surviving are one daughter: Amy Ruth Hulek and her husband, Richard Robin, of Petersburg and two sons; Charles Mead McCoy III of Spring Mills and Vance Kelvin McCoy and his wife, Elizabeth, of Mill Hall. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Emma Zucker and her husband, Benjamin, Flannery Mullins, Maxx Cohen, Katie Miriah Baker and her husband, John Isaac, Benjamin Edward Hulek and his wife, Raelee; six great-grandchildren, Wolfmeir Zucker, Sadie Madison Porter, Hattie Sophia Baker, Charles David Baker, Molly Louise Hulek and Violet McCoy Hulek; and his sister, Clara Elizabeth Knapp of Texas. A private graveside service will be in Boalsburg cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Juniata Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America, 9 Taylor Dr. Reedsville, PA 17084. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 17, 2020.