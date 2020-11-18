Charles Murphy
August 3, 1939 - November 14, 2020
Centre Hall, Pennsylvania - Charles (Chuck) Emery Murphy, Centre Hall, died peacefully on November 14, 2020, while under the care of Centre Crest Nursing Home in Bellefonte, PA. Preceded in death by his hardworking and loving parents, Dr. Russell and Elizabeth (Killeen) Murphy, and brother, Robert Murphy. Charles is survived by his nurturing and caring wife, Linda Fetterolf Murphy, of over 62 years. Along with Linda, Chuck spent his early years on his farm in Centre Hall where he enjoyed hosting and entertaining with live music and delicious food when he wasn't working for his most consistent employer, HRB Singer, as a draftsman. HRB was where he developed the most endearing and life-long friends in which he always enjoyed reminiscing and story-telling. In 1989, Chuck suffered from a brain aneurysm that stifled his career and forced him to switch paths of spending time with family, enjoying card games, playing bingo, loved a winning lottery ticket, and was always quick with a joke. Charlie never met a stranger; he valued deep rooted friendships, all of whom he considered family. Chuck's four children, all surviving, Kimberly Brooks (Curtis), Sabrina Wert (Daniel), Robert Murphy (Christine), George Murphy (Denise) were always held close to Chuck with much pride. Chuck was the biggest fan of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions, in Chuck's honor to St. Luke Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 331, Centre Hall, PA 16828 or in appreciation to the hardworking staff at Centre Crest Nursing Home to 502 E. Bishop St., Bellefonte, PA 16823. There will be no memorial services, at the request of Chuck. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com