Charles R."Dick" Hammond, Sr. August 6, 1933July 3, 2019 Charles R."Dick" Hammond, Sr., 85, of Port Matilda went to his Heavenly Home on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He was born in Petersburg on August 6, 1933, the son of the late William and Esther L. Hoffer Hammond. He married the love of his life, Shirley Laird (Hammond), who preceded him in death on October 27, 2005. He loved spending time with his family. Dick believed in hard work and did so his whole life. He was very strong in his faith and was a member of the Assembly of God of State College. He farmed, worked at Crain Lumber and retired from Penn State (ARL) as a Tunnel Operator. His hard working hands are now at rest. He loved his church family. He loved to mow and also plow snow and help his neighbors. Charles is survived by his daughters, Cathy M. Morgan of Tyrone, Susan M. Briner of Port Matilda, Brenda L. Woodring of Somerville, TN; his daughter in law, Kim Hammond of Port Matilda; his sisters, Elsie Dixon of Boalsburg, Clara Keith of Tuscon, AZ, Ida Noll of Milesburg and Shirley Smoyer of Bellefonte. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Corey (DeeDee) Hammond, Amanda Barto, Stefan (Jess) Briner, Alycia Ogden, Joshua Woodring, Janine (Matt) Thompson, Kristen (Rob) Scully and granddaughter-in-law, Nichole Briner and his 10 great-grandchildren. Along with his parents and his wife he was preceded in death by his son, Chuck Hammond; his brothers, James Hammond, William "Buck" Hammond, Samuel Hammond; his sisters, Lu Patton, Hazel White and his grandson, Mark Briner. Services and burial are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Grane Hospice, Att: Holly Reigh, 115 Union Ave., Altoona, PA 16602. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on July 7, 2019