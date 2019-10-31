Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Rodney Knepp. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Rodney Knepp November 27, 1929 ~ October 30, 2019 Charles Rodney Knepp, 89, of Port Matilda, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at home. Born November 27, 1929, in Houserville, he was the son of the late Irvin E. and Clara Elizabeth Houtz Knepp. On May 27, 1950 at the Centre Hall Lutheran Church, he married Mary L. Smeltzer, who survives. Also surviving are five children, Dennis C. Knepp and his wife, Julie R., of Tyrone, Thomas R. Knepp and his wife, inda A., of State College, Terry L. Knepp and his wife, Kimberlee H., of Houserville, Susan L. Sustek and her husband, Karel, of the Check Republic and Ray A. Knepp and his wife, Lisa K., of Pleasant Gap; two siblings, John Knepp of Martinsburg and Joan Knepp of Centre Hall; nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a grandson, Eric Knepp, four brothers, Jack, Ken, Marvin and Jim, three sisters, Lois, Jean and Sandra. He was a 1949 graduate of State College High School. Rodney retired from the Veterinary Research Lab at Penn State University after 35 years as an Animal Caretaker and Animal Diagnostics. Prior to being employed at Penn State University, he worked at Shaffers Grocery, Meadow Pride Dairy and Corl's Mobile Station. He was a member of the Port Matilda Baptist Church. He was also a former member of the Port Matilda IOOF Lodge and The Port Matilda Lions Club. Charles was an avid Penn State Fan. He was a member of a Bowling League, enjoyed playing horseshoes, hunting, fishing, camping, gardening and tending to his orchard. He also enjoyed attending the Centre County Grange Fair sine 1970. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m., on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the funeral home with the Reverend Ryan Smith officiating. Burial will be in Meyer Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Port Matilda Baptist Church, 105 S. Main Street, Port Matilda, PA 16870. The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice Nurse Lisa for her kindness, exceptional service and dedication. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at

